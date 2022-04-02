Mikel Arteta instructs Arsenal to sign highly-rated 20-year-old striker

The latest Arsenal transfer news comes from the Spanish press, who are reporting that the Gunners will look to add striking quality to their squad ahead of next season.

That’s according to a recent report from El Nacional, who claims manager Mikel Arteta has asked the Gunners to try and sign RB Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi.

The young striker is wanted by several top European clubs, including RB Leipzig and Barcelona.

However, with a potential move to the Premier League also available, the young Nigerian-born forward could find that his long-term future lies in England’s capital.

MORE: Mason Greenwood spotted for first time since arrest

Although currently playing for RB Salzburg, where he has been since 2019, Adeyemi looks destined for bigger things following what has been a hugely impressive breakthrough.

The 20-year-old, who has German citizenship, has scored 29 goals and added another 19 assists in 86 matches, in all competitions, for Matthias Jaissle’s Salzburg.

Arsenal to complete impressive transfer of Adeyemi?

These contributions have seen the youngster shoot to the top of the potential charts with Arsenal, who have been described as ‘major players’, are seemingly strong contenders to land the Germany international.

Arteta has built a good reputation of being a manager who can successfully develop young players.

Last summer saw the Gunners spend well over £100m, with the majority of their signings being raw talented players.

However, since then, the Spanish tactician has worked wonders to nature their playing style and mold them around his philosophy.

Adeyemi could become the latest star to join the Londoners, who would undoubtedly find that their chances of landing him dramatically increased should they qualify for the Champions League next season.