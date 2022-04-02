Ralf Rangnick inadvertently confirms Man United have not followed Covid guidelines

Manchester United are preparing to take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately for interim boss Ralf Rangnick, the German has been forced to manage without the use of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

After not being seen with his teammates arriving at the Lowry Hotel on Friday evening, fans were quick to wonder what the reason was for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s absence.

United’s lineup to face Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes, which was released at 4.30 p.m (UK time) confirmed Ronaldo’s exclusion and speaking just before kick-off, Rangnick, who spoke to reporters, said: “Unfortunately he had some flu-like symptoms before training yesterday.

“So he didn’t feel well enough to train. We then decided to send our doctor to his home this morning just to check to see if he felt any better. But he didn’t unfortunately, so that is why he is not in the starting 11 as he was supposed to be.”

By Rangnick’s own admission, his number seven was displaying symptoms of Covid-19 and was sent home before a club doctor attended his property the following day.

However, in line with the Premier League’s, as well as the UK Government’s guidelines, when a person is showing signs of possible Covid-19, they’re expected to stay home and avoid contact with others.

Although this is no longer a legal requirement, it is expected with the NHS also confirming that the advice should be followed wherever possible.

As per the NHS website, a person is to ‘try to stay at home and away from others’ if ‘they have any symptoms of COVID-19, have a high temperature or do not feel well enough to go to work or do their normal activities’.

One rule for them…