Reliable journalist claims Howe has put Newcastle’s highest earner on transfer list

Miguel Almiron is free to leave Newcastle this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Paraguayan attacking midfielder has fallen down the pecking order under Howe and will be allowed to leave.

“Almiron is available for transfer. The simplest way to state it is that Howe doesn’t rate him and doesn’t think he can fit in with the way he’s heading.” Dean Jones told givemesport.

Almiron’s time at Newcastle has been disappointing and Howe has hardly used him since becoming Newcastle manager.

He joined Newcastle for £21m and has two years left in his contract.

