Notoriously hard-to-impress pundit Roy Keane has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur’s winter recruitment has been a major positive.

The Lilywhites, under the guidance of manager Antonio Conte and recruitment specialist Fabio Paratici, were forced to work within the confines of a modest winter budget.

However, that didn’t stop them from delving into the January transfer market in search of some much-needed first-team quality.

Two of the Londoners’ most notable signings included former Juventus midfield duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, who they signed for a combined fee of just £26m.

Although Kulusevski’s move is a loan until the end of next season, the fee Tottenham Hotspur paid is believed to be around £9m.

Of course, that could rise if the Lilywhites opt to trigger an optional transfer fee in his deal, but as things stand, their business certainly seems to be shrewd and former Manchester United captain Keane agrees.

“That fourth place is available for you,” Keane told a fan on Sky Sports’ ‘The Overlap’ show.

“The way Kane and Son have been playing, Spurs have almost snook up there.”

The fan added: “More to the point, Bentancur and Kulusevski have hit the ground running.”

And Keane replied by saying: “That’s good recruitment, without a doubt.”