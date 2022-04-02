Thiago Alcantara shines in win over Watford as Liverpool go temporarily top

Liverpool went top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Burnley by securing a 2-0 victory over Watford in the lunchtime kick-off.

The home side didn’t have it all their own way and had to wait until the 89th minute to seal the match via Fabinho’s penalty. Liverpool had gone ahead through Diogo Jota in the first half.

Despite the fact Watford made it hard for the Liverpool, it was a match containing plenty of good performances for Jurgen Klopp, few more so than that of Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago’s game by numbers vs. Watford: 85% pass accuracy

99 touches

32 passes in final third

14 final third entries

10x possession won

10 duels contested

8 accurate long balls

7 duels won

5 tackles

3 chances created

2 interceptions Played very well. ? pic.twitter.com/ZpccFk52Jw — Squawka (@Squawka) April 2, 2022

The Spaniard was at his silken best during the match, having one of those games where he makes football look far easier than it should. Although he often stands out for his ability to control the game with the ball, he also excelled defensively against Watford, winning the ball back on ten occasions and putting in five tackles to aid Liverpool’s dominance.