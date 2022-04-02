Tottenham Hotspur close to extending 21-year-old’s contract

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly closing in on extending midfielder Oliver Skipp’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the young central midfielder has reached an agreement ‘in principle’ to extend his stay in London.

Skipp, 21, has been with the Lilywhites since he joined their youth academy nearly a decade ago.

However, after successfully climbing his way through the side’s ranks, and despite being loaned out to Norwich City last season, it has been this season that has seen the 21-year-old emerge as a genuine first-team talent.

Although hampered by a string of niggling injuries, this campaign has seen the young Englishman already start in 14 Premier League games.

Speaking earlier this year about Skipp’s bad luck with injuries, Italian manager Conte, as quoted by Football London, said: “Skipp’s situation is the first time this situation with a player happened in my management. I don’t know, I don’t know.

“For sure we need him but at the moment no one has tried to tell me the moment when he’s ready. Also for the player because at the moment he’s really frustrated.

“He’s really young, he’s a really good guy. To be injured, I’m especially disappointed and frustrated for him for this situation.”

Despite his recent problems with injuries, one of the Lilywhites’ biggest concerns would have been the player’s contract, which is set to expire in 2024.

However, with mounting speculation that Skipp is close to penning a new deal, the club’s fans, as well Conte, will be pleased that the 21-year-old is keen to continue his development at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Clearly rated by Conte, as well as the rest of the Londoners’ hierarchy, the future certainly seems bright for the Welwyn Garden City-born midfielder.