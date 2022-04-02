Tottenham keen on signing former Manchester United goalkeeper

Tottenham FC
Posted by

According to Daily Mail Tottenham have reignited their interest to sign the former Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. 

The West Brom goalkeeper is also attracting interest from West Ham and Newcastle but Tottenham are back in the hunt for Johnstone as they want quality competition for Hugo Lloris.

Johnstone has made 33 league appearances in the Championship this season.

He impressed with West Brom in the Premier League last term. Spurs were also interested to sign him in January but prioritised other areas.

Johnstone is hoping to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup, he has already made three appearances for England.

More Stories Tottenham FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.