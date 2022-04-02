According to Daily Mail Tottenham have reignited their interest to sign the former Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The West Brom goalkeeper is also attracting interest from West Ham and Newcastle but Tottenham are back in the hunt for Johnstone as they want quality competition for Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham reignite interest in West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to provide competition for Hugo Lloris https://t.co/SeJT6QTH6a — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 2, 2022

Johnstone has made 33 league appearances in the Championship this season.

He impressed with West Brom in the Premier League last term. Spurs were also interested to sign him in January but prioritised other areas.

Johnstone is hoping to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup, he has already made three appearances for England.