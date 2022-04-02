(Video) Christian Eriksen stuns Stamford Bridge with clinical tap-in for Brentford

Christian Eriksen’s remarkable return, from what seemed like a potentially career-ending heart condition, continues.

The Denmark international, who transferred from Inter Milan to Brentford earlier this year, has fired his side into a massive 2-1 lead against Champions League holders Chelsea.

With the Bees looking for a major lift in their quest to beat the drop and secure top-flight football next season, Eriksen’s strike, which has come just after the half-time break, could not be a bigger contribution.

Check the moment the former Spurs midfielder fired Thomas Frank’s Brentford into a narrow 2-1 lead below:

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League