(Video) Diogo Jota nets 20th goal of the season with clinical header vs. Watford

The international break appears not to have slowed Liverpool down in their quest to win their second Premier League title.

The Reds, led by world-class manager Jurgen Klopp, are taking on Watford in a fixture that had the potential to be a banana skin.

However, despite starting slowly, or at least a long-way short of their usual selves, Liverpool has restored the natural order of things after taking the lead just shy of the game’s 25-minute mark.

Although right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has started the game on the bench, fans would never have known after stand-in defender Joe Gomez popped up with a delightful cross that invited striker Diogo Jota to nod home a goal that is the Portugal international’s 20th of the season.