Video: Fan proposes at Elland Road featuring Jeff Stelling commentary

There are few things that can spike the interest of the crowd during the half-time break – short of food and drink – but a crowd proposal is part of that special group.

At half-time in Leeds United’s home fixture with Southampton, one fan got on bended to knee to ask for his now-fiancee’s hand in marriage. Only to be met with a chorus of chants informing them that they didn’t know what they were doing. Which party that was directed at remains open to debate.

A Leeds United fan proposed to his girlfriend at Elland Road at half-time ? pic.twitter.com/3aOGnbWrYf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 2, 2022

This was picked up on by the cameras at SkySports, which meant that the whole event could be enjoyed with Jeff Stelling’s commentary of the event.

Leeds went into half-time with a 1-0 lead over Southampton, which may explain the celebratory mood at Elland Road. Southampton have since equalised, with the match headed for a draw. The hosts are set to move eight points clear of the relegation zone after Watford were defeated by Liverpool earlier in the day.