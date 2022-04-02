Video: Patrick Vieira happy to see Mikel Arteta performing at Arsenal

On Monday night Crystal Palace host cross-city rivals Arsenal at Selhurst Park, with both sides coming into the clash feeling confident.

This will see Palace manager Patrick Vieira come up against the club he was most closely associated with as a player, having captained Arsenal during one of their most successful periods in their history.

Vieira spoke to the Football Daily ahead of the match and was asked what he thought of Arsenal’s current position under Mikel Arteta.

“Yes I am very pleased to Arsenal doing well and to see them close to the Champions League spots, because Arsenal used to play in the Champions League every year. That is the level they should be at.”

Asked whether he saw Arsenal’s improved form under Arteta coming, he was philosophical in his answer.

“Every manager will go through challenges.”

“The best answer was for him to keep doing what he’s been doing and I’m happy for him and I’m happy for Arsenal football club.”

Crystal Palace find themselves in 12th place, having won three of their last six and drawn the others. No doubt it will be a tricky test for Arsenal, who themselves have won six of their last seven matches. The Gunners will be keen to maintain their three point advantage over Tottenham in their bid to secure that Champions League place.