Jouranlist Pete O’Rourke claim on West Ham summer budget will excite West Ham fans.

West Ham failed to add more new faces last January and that has left a big number of West Ham fans frustrated with the board.

However, O’Rourke claims money will be spent this coming transfer window.

“Obviously, they showed their ambition by making bids for Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha in January, which were turned down. So, obviously, the money is there, because they had it in January to try and sign them.” he told givemesport.

West Ham United boss David Moyes has vowed to not let midfielder Declan Rice go for less than £150m. (Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/G4XP1ldtwA — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) April 2, 2022

West Ham fans will hope O’Rourke is right and see West Ham spend heavily on transfers this summer.

Following the big improvements on the pitch, David Moyes deserves to be given money to spend this summer.

West Ham captain defended last of signings last January saying the club will not bring players just for the sake of it.

“I’m pretty close with the manager so we talk about players coming in and out,” Noble told Ferdinand on Vibe with Five.

“What he has said from day one is he’s not going to bring players in for the sake of it. He wants to improve the team, improve the squad and if you can’t get the right player he isn’t going to bring someone in that’s a waste of money if you know what I mean?