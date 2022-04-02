It is no secret that West Ham United are in desperate need of a new striker.

After allowing Sebastien Haller to join Ajax last year and failing to bring in a replacement, the Hammers’ striking options are now down to the bare bones with Michail Antonio left to lead the side’s line week in, week out.

However, despite failing in a late attempt to sign Benfica forward Darwin Nunez during this year’s January transfer window, according to recent reports in Portugal, manager David Moyes has not been put off and will try again in the summer.

Nunez, 22, has three years left on his deal with Benfica but after a hugely impressive period that has seen him score 41 goals in 78 games, the 22-year-old now finds himself linked with a massive move to the Premier League.

Although the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal are thought to be in the running for his signature, West Ham United is very much in with a chance of signing the highly-rated Uruguayan too.

Expected to be allowed to leave the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica Stadium if an offer of £50m is made, this summer could see the Hammers throw everything they have at bringing one of Europe’s most prolific forwards to the country’s capital as Moyes aims to continue the club’s upwards trajectory.