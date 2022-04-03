Ajax striker sends Erik ten Hag message amid Man United speculation

Ajax striker Sebastien Haller has broken his silence on the intense speculation that manager Erik ten Hag could become Manchester United’s next permanent boss.

After opting to leave West Ham, Haller, 27, was signed by ten Hag just over 12-months ago.

Despite struggling under Hammers’ boss David Moyes, Haller has since turned his career around and has become one of Holland’s most prolific attackers.

Since his arrival in Amsterdam a year ago, the 27-year-old has gone on to net 46 goals in his first 58 games, in all competitions.

However, despite his incredible form, Haller could soon face a new challenge with boss ten Hag thought to be the frontrunner to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford (Stretty News).

Discussing the possibility of seeing ten Hag switch Ajax for United, Haller, who recently spoke to CNN (as quoted by MEN), said: “He’s clever, he knows his strengths but also his weaknesses. I think he’s trying to become better every day, so of course, he’s trying to be there for the players, trying to keep everyone involved in the team.

“But I want to say that every dressing room is different, every team is different, so you need to act a bit differently. It depends on the dressing room you have so maybe his quality today can be a weakness somewhere else.

“So let’s see how he does. I think we all understand. It’s the choice from the coach to choose what he wants. We are just his players.

“I am just grateful for what he did for me and I just hope that he will take the best decision for himself. I have nothing to say because I don’t even know everything inside Manchester United and the way they really want him.

“I can just say that he needs to follow his heart, his brain, and take the right decision.”

Ten Hag has been with Ajax since the end of 2017. Not only has the highly-rated 52-year-old lifted five major trophies in that time, including two Eredivisie titles, but his brand of football and style of play has become a major talking point among fans in Europe.

Best known for his team’s emphatic play, which sees Ajax thump in goals at one end while also remaining resolute at the other, it is not hard to see why ten Hag finds himself being admired by one of England’s biggest ever clubs.