Alan Shearer was not happy with how Newcastle performed in 5-1 defeat at Tottenham Stadium today.

The Magpies scored first but conceded once in first half and another four in second half as Tottenham continued fine form under Antonio Conte, as they push for a Champions League place next season.

“Dan Burn, who has had a lot of praise and rightly so during the early part of his Newcastle career,” said Shearer. “He has really struggled in the last 2-3 games, – said Shearer.

“He has struggled massively in that second half. But he wasn’t the only one.

Shearer slammed Allan Saint-Maximin who didn’t offer anything in second half and has been in poor form recently for Newcastle. “Saint-Maximin didn’t give anything. For some reason, they put Jonjo Shelvey as a third centre-half, which I didn’t really understand. Targett was not good enough or strong enough.

“They were all over the place. We can go through every single member of the Newcastle team and criticise.”

Newcastle remain 8 points clear off relegation zone, despite recent poor results.