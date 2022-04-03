HUGE change in odds as Arsenal, Man United & Tottenham compete for top four place

Arsenal are the overwhelming favourites to finish in the Premier League top four this season, with a huge change in odds on Manchester United’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Ladbrokes are now making the Gunners odds-on favourites to get fourth place, with odds of 4/9, in contrast to Man Utd, who are now 7/1 after drawing 1-1 at home to Leicester City yesterday.

Arsenal still have games in hand, so look in a very good position, but Tottenham perhaps still pose a bit of a threat, with odds of 2/1 to get into the top four.

Chelsea seem to be slipping up, but probably not enough to end up in the Europa League, though perhaps enough for Arsenal to overtake them in third.

See below for the latest top four odds in full…

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

To finish in the Top Four

Chelsea – 1/20
Arsenal – 4/9
Tottenham – 2/1
Man United – 7/1

40/1 bar

