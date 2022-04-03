Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is set to reject Newcastle United and return to Germany this summer, with former club Bayer Leverkusen said to be interested.

This is according to the Daily Star, who report that Arsenal are now ready to let him leave at the end of the season and it’s understood that any sensible offers between five and £10 million will be considered.

Leno’s top priority is first-team football after nearly a whole season sitting on the sidelines. The German keeper lost his starting place in the side to summer signing Aaron Ramsdale at the start of the season and the English goalkeeper does not look like relinquishing that position any time soon, with some of his performances of late.

Arsenal also snapped up Matt Turner from New England Revolution in January and he’s remained on loan at the MLS outfit. The Daily Star report, that Arteta is willing to let the American stake a claim for the understudy role at the Emirates this summer but that relies on whether Leno can be offloaded or not.

Leno’s time with Arsenal has been up and down since signing for the North London club for an initial €22m in 2018, according to the Guardian. The German goalkeeper made a solid start to life in London and was one of the Gunners stand out players during the 2019-20 season and even finished second in the club’s player of the season awards behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who claimed the top award.

The arrival of Ramsdale, however, has complicated things for Leno; as the English keeper has been magnificent between the sticks for the Gunners this season, and is repaying the faith the club showed in him, after being criticised for paying £30 million for the 23-year-old, according to Sky Sports.

With Bayer Leverkusen said to be interested, a return to Germany could be a good thing for Leno. The 30-year-old keeper played for the club 233 times before departing for England and returning to a familiar environment could bring the best out of him next season. He will have stiff competition from Lukáš Hrádecký of course, the man who replaced him in 2018, but if the Arsenal keeper can refind his old form he could easily take the number one shirt back.