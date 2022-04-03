Arsenal willing to pay €40million asking price for attacker transfer

Arsenal are set to be in among a number of Premier League clubs looking into signing Philippe Coutinho this summer, should Aston Villa pass on the opportunity.

This is according to Todo Fichajes, who reports that Barcelona are certain they will get a total of €80million for both Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann, with Coutinho’s destination almost certain to be the Premier League.

The sale of Griezmann is fully agreed upon with Atletico Madrid, which will pay €40million before July 1, which will keep Diego Simeone in charge of one of his favourite players.

As for Coutinho, the Brazilian’s case is a little more interesting; as the Aston Villa man could stay at the club as Villa have a purchase option in their contract according to Todo Fichajes, or he could opt for a change of scenery in the Premier League since both Arsenal and Newcastle are willing to pay the €40 million required if the Villans do not purchase the footballer.

Coutinho has settled into life in Birmingham very strongly, scoring four goals and a further three assists across 11 Premier League games, whilst playing in his preferred number 10 role under former teammate Steven Gerrard.

At Arsenal, that role is currently occupied by Martin Odegaard and with the other two on that midfield line for Arsenal being Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, it is hard to see where the former Liverpool man would fit in, especially when you consider Emilie Smith Rowe is starting on the bench for the Gunners.

As for Newcastle, one of the two advanced eight positions in the Magpie’s 4-3-3 formation could easily work for the former Liverpool man. Coutinho did really well in this position for Barca when Ernesto Valverde was in charge of the La Liga side, only to be changed to the left later on.

Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, previously revealed that a move to Liverpool would be the only option for the former Red if he was to ever return to the Premier League, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Brazilain can justify joining Villa because of Steven Gerrard, but others will be a lot harder.