Arsenal have reportedly been showing the most interest in a potential transfer deal for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

However, AC Milan now also look like strong suitors for the Spain international’s signature, with the club’s technical director Paolo Maldini a huge fan of his, according to Todo Fichajes.

Arsenal and Milan are both expected to be major runners in the bid to sign Asensio, though Todo Fichajes also suggest that the player’s preference for the moment is to remain at the Bernabeu.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks and months ahead, but Gunners fans will surely be hoping Asensio does end up being available.

The 26-year-old may have had some injury problems in recent times, but on his day he’s a superb natural talent who could give Mikel Arteta an important addition to his attack.

Willian left last summer, and Nicolas Pepe has been poor at the Emirates Stadium, so Asensio could be a smart purchase to give the club more spark in the final third.

Still, Milan are another big name who might be seen as a more tempting option for Asensio, who doesn’t look like he’d necessarily settle in well in English football.