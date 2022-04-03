Birmingham City keen to extend Man United attacker’s loan next season

Birmingham City would like to keep Manchester United’s Tahith Chong next season.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claim the winger has emerged as a transfer target for the Championship side for the second time in as many seasons.

Chong, 22, joined the Blues last summer on a season-long loan.

Since his arrival at St Andrew’s, the young Dutch winger has grown to become an important player for Lee Bowyer’s side.

During his time on the Red Devils’ books, Chong has struggled. So far failing to cement a place down in the club’s senior first team, the 22-year-old has been left with no choice but to spend the last few years out on loan.

Although previously turning out for the likes of German side Werder Bremen and Belgian club Club Brugge, it has been without a doubt England’s second-tier that has proved to be the best location for the youngster’s development.

However, although the Blues seem keen to secure the winger for the 2022-23 season, United may have other ideas.

Speaking recently, as quoted by MEN, United technical director Darren Fletcher confirmed that the Red Devils would like to see Chong back at the club next season.

“We currently have 13 young players and academy products on loan and playing regularly in other divisions or leagues.

“Hopefully we’ll see players like Brandon Williams, Teden Mengi, Jimmy Garner, Ethan Laird, Tahiti Chong, and Amad Diallo reap the benefits of that.

“All of them are doing really well on loan and we’re excited to bring them back in preseason to see how they fare with our first team players.”

Having recently announced that they plan to tour Asia and Australia during pre-season, the summer break could see United use the time to assess Chong, as well as others, before making final decisions on where they will play their football next season.