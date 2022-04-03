Antonio Rudiger is a real option for Barcelona this summer after the Catalan club’s board identified the German international as a replacement for Ronald Araujo should they fail to renew the Uruguayan centre-backs contract.

This is according to Todo Fichajes, who reports that the German international, whose contract ends with Chelsea in the summer, has listened carefully to Barcelona’s offer.

This all depends on the situation surrounding Araujo’s contract, however, which expires on June 30th, 2023 and the Barca man has only been offered one contract so far, in which both parties are far apart according to SPORT.

The Barcelona centre-back wants to continue with the club but understands that he is not being valued at present, despite being one of the Catalan side’s best players.

Barcelona’s director of football Mateu Alemany is quite clear about the situation and has set a deadline for Araujo’s agents to give an affirmative response to the renewal, otherwise he will close the signing of Rudiger, who is aware of the situation and will wait.

According to Todo Fichajes, Rudiger sees Barcelona’s proposal in a positive light and right now there are important advances, although everything is always conditioned by the continuity or not of Araújo.

Rudiger is a beloved player by the Chelsea faithful and they will be sad to see him leave. The German centre-back is one of the best in the Premier League and has become known for his trademark runs up the pitch. This would be a great signing for Barcelona if they can get the German international, but the Catalan side will be hoping to secure Araujo down to a long-term deal instead, as he is six years younger than the Chelsea man and has a very high ceiling.