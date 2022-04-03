Chelsea considering re-signing former player but transfer likely to cost €80million

Chelsea are reportedly considering bringing Tammy Abraham back to the club from Roma, after Romelu Lukaku’s struggles for form this season.

Abraham left the Blues for Roma last summer after failing to get much playing time, but he’s been superb in Serie A and it’s hardly surprising that he might now be viewed as an upgrade on Lukaku, as reported by Todo Fichajes.

The England international has scored 23 goals in 40 games for Roma, including 15 league goals, whereas Lukaku has managed to score just five times in the Premier League since his move from Inter Milan.

Still, Abraham won’t be easy to bring back, with Chelsea likely to have to pay his €80million buy-back clause in full, with Roma understandably not keen to sell.

Lukaku’s slow start to life at Stamford Bridge is a big surprise considering how good he was at the San Siro last season, so perhaps there’s a bit of a risk that Abraham will also end up faring better in Italy than in England.

CFC fans would surely love, however, to see their former academy graduate back at the club.