Chelsea considering re-signing former player but transfer likely to cost €80million

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly considering bringing Tammy Abraham back to the club from Roma, after Romelu Lukaku’s struggles for form this season.

Abraham left the Blues for Roma last summer after failing to get much playing time, but he’s been superb in Serie A and it’s hardly surprising that he might now be viewed as an upgrade on Lukaku, as reported by Todo Fichajes.

The England international has scored 23 goals in 40 games for Roma, including 15 league goals, whereas Lukaku has managed to score just five times in the Premier League since his move from Inter Milan.

Still, Abraham won’t be easy to bring back, with Chelsea likely to have to pay his €80million buy-back clause in full, with Roma understandably not keen to sell.

More Stories / Latest News
Huge Manchester City transfer boost as Real Madrid ready to pull out of deal
Leeds United star brutally shuts down fan with explicit three word response
Tuchel ready to back huge Chelsea transfer gamble in order to secure “world-class” signing in problem position

Lukaku’s slow start to life at Stamford Bridge is a big surprise considering how good he was at the San Siro last season, so perhaps there’s a bit of a risk that Abraham will also end up faring better in Italy than in England.

CFC fans would surely love, however, to see their former academy graduate back at the club.

More Stories Romelu Lukaku Tammy Abraham Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.