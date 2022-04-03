Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly ready to axe both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in the summer transfer window.

The German tactician seems prepared to take the risky decision to sell these two struggling forwards in order to fund a move to sign a new “world-class” striker, according to Football Insider.

Lukaku only joined Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer, and looked a hugely exciting purchase when he first joined, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t lived up to expectations.

With just 12 goals in all competitions, and only five in the Premier League so far this season, Lukaku isn’t looking the right fit for Tuchel’s side, so a top replacement could make sense as a priority.

Werner has also been disappointing in his time at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues could probably make very decent money from letting these two players go.

Chelsea will surely have to see what happens in the coming weeks with their potential takeover, however, as current club owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the government, preventing the west London giants from doing any business.