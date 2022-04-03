Tuchel ready to back huge Chelsea transfer gamble in order to secure “world-class” signing in problem position

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly ready to axe both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in the summer transfer window.

The German tactician seems prepared to take the risky decision to sell these two struggling forwards in order to fund a move to sign a new “world-class” striker, according to Football Insider.

Lukaku only joined Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer, and looked a hugely exciting purchase when he first joined, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t lived up to expectations.

With just 12 goals in all competitions, and only five in the Premier League so far this season, Lukaku isn’t looking the right fit for Tuchel’s side, so a top replacement could make sense as a priority.

More Stories / Latest News
Mesut Ozil wanted in shock move by surprise Championship club
Arsenal have been leading chase for attacker transfer, but Euro giants’ technical director loves the player
Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals which footballer The Queen said was her favourite

Werner has also been disappointing in his time at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues could probably make very decent money from letting these two players go.

Chelsea will surely have to see what happens in the coming weeks with their potential takeover, however, as current club owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the government, preventing the west London giants from doing any business.

More Stories Romelu Lukaku Thomas Tuchel Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.