Intermediaries ready to discuss Chelsea star’s potential transfer to European giants

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is reportedly likely to be a transfer target for Real Madrid and other top clubs this summer.

The France international will be out of contract at the end of next season, so this year will be the Blues’ last chance to make some money from his sale, unless they’re ready to offer him a new long-term deal or just allow him to leave on a free.

According to AS, intermediaries are ready to get involved and offer Kante to top European clubs, with Madrid expected to be one of the 31-year-old’s main suitors.

Los Blancos could do with bringing in someone like Kante as an upgrade on Casemiro in defensive midfield, and AS claim they’ve been interested in him in the past, including just after he won the Premier League title at Leicester City.

Kante has been a terrific servant to Chelsea, and fans would surely be disappointed to see him go, even if it might make financial sense to cash in on him now.

Even if the former Leicester man remains a top talent, he’ll be 32 by the end of next season, so a new long-term contract perhaps seems unlikely for him.

Whatever happens, Kante is sure to go down as a Blues legend and one of the finest midfielders to play in the Premier League.

