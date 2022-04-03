Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has reportedly agreed a deal in principle to seal a free transfer to Barcelona at the end of the season.

The Denmark international’s contract talks at Stamford Bridge are said to have “collapsed”, according to Football Insider, and he’s now looking set to move to the Nou Camp, with Cesar Azpilicueta expected to follow him there as well.

Christensen’s departure will be a big loss for the Blues, with the club likely to be very short of options at the back if he leaves alongside fellow free agents Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger.

Barcelona will do well to secure signings like Christensen and Azpilicueta without paying a transfer fee, following on from other smart pieces of business in recent times.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia are other recent free transfers for Barca, and Christensen could be a superb long-term option to strengthen their defence.

The 25-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League and looks ideal as a long-term replacement for veteran centre-back Gerard Pique.