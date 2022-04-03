Liverpool board unlikely to give £150m needed to deliver Klopp’s no.1 transfer target

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager for the club to seal a transfer deal for West Ham star Declan Rice this summer.

The England international is a world class talent who continues to improve all the time, and Football Insider claim Klopp now thinks it’s a good time to try signing a top midfielder of his calibre.

Still, the report suggests FSG will not be prepared to splash out on Rice, with the piece also quoting Hammers manager David Moyes as suggesting the 23-year-old could be worth as much as £150million.

Liverpool already have plenty of quality in midfield, but it makes sense to start thinking about long-term replacements for the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara.

Rice is a huge talent who should still have his best years ahead of him, and he could be a superb fit at Anfield.

Still, it looks like teams like Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea (all linked with him by Football Insider) might have more of a chance of snapping him up in the near future.

Liverpool fans will be disappointed that their board isn’t willing to make a major statement signing like this, but it’s also true that they’ve done well to put together a world class squad on the cheap down the years.