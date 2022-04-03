Fabrizio Romano offers fans promising update on Mo Salah’s Liverpool future

Mo Salah only has one year left on his Liverpool contract.

The prolific Egyptian will be out of contract at the end of next season and despite being aware of his impending free agency, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has seemed relaxed about the situation.

Speaking to reporters earlier this year about Salah’s contract, Klopp, as quoted by ESPN, said: “Mo expects this club to be ambitious. We cannot do much more. It is Mo’s decision.

“It is all fine from my point of view. Nothing happened further, no signing or rejection. We just have to wait, there’s no rush.”

Regardless of Klopp’s stance, there is no denying that fans will be growing increasingly more concerned that their star attacker could soon move on.

In fact, earlier this week saw reports in Spain link Xavi’s Barcelona with a surprise move (Sport).

However, the Reds’ fanbase has been offered hope after a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested Salah has no intention of leaving England’s top flight.

The situation hasn’t changed. Mo Salah doesn’t consider La Liga move a priority – he’s not planning to leave the Premier League. ? #FCB Robert Lewandowski would be open to try La Liga experience one day – he’s well informed on Barça interest, his agent too. Depends on Bayern. https://t.co/6NxhC2006M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 3, 2022

Although there has yet to be confirmation that Salah will continue at Anfield, it is hard to imagine the Liverpool number 11 turning out for any other side, especially another club in the Premier League.

Since his arrival from Roma in 2017, the 29-year-old has grown to become one of the club’s best-ever players.

After already scoring a monumental 153 goals, in all competitions, Salah’s contributions have helped guide the side to five major trophies, including the 2019-20 Premier League title and the 2018-19 Champions League.