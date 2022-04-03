Huge Manchester City transfer boost as Real Madrid ready to pull out of deal

Manchester City have reportedly been given a huge transfer boost as Real Madrid look uncertain about potentially signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The prolific young Norway international is one of the most exciting talents in world football and is sure to be a man in demand this summer after another outstanding season.

Haaland has 23 goals in 24 games so far this season, but it seems Man City could now be ahead of Real Madrid in the running for his signature, according to Todo Fichajes.

It remains to be seen how this will pan out, but this report suggests Real could be ready to pull out of negotiations as they’re concerned about the cost of the deal and the player’s recent fitness record.

Haaland has had some struggles with injuries this season, but the 21-year-old would undoubtedly be worth every penny if he could guarantee an improvement next term.

City would do well to win the race for Haaland’s signature as they need a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, but it will be interesting to see if they also start to question this deal for the same reasons as Madrid.