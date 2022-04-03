Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was determined not to let Fabinho be put off by any mind games from Watford’s goalkeeper yesterday.

Watch the video below as Henderson shows his leadership by joining Fabinho in the penalty area, and facing down his opponent to that he can’t do as much to get inside the Brazilian’s head before his spot-kick…

Henderson protecting the penalty taker again. Proper leader pic.twitter.com/3Vl1U7KS1b — Mason (@MasonLFC_) April 3, 2022

Henderson didn’t have the easiest start to his Liverpool career, but it’s easy to see why he’s now seen as so important and why he commands so much respect in the Reds’ dressing room.

Fabinho ended up putting away the penalty as Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 to keep up the pressure on Manchester City in this extremely close title race.