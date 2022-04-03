Disgraceful scenes as fan throws GLASS bottle at Joe Hart on the Ibrox pitch

A Rangers fan seems to have thrown a glass bottle at Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart, which has smashed on the Ibrox pitch.

Needless to say, this could be really dangerous if a player were to land on the sharp edges of the glass during play…

?The muppets who threw broken glass onto the Ibrox pitch should be banned for a very long time. Idiots.pic.twitter.com/mU61TzgP8D — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) April 3, 2022

Someone has thrown a glass bottle at Joe Hart in the Old Firm derby today? pic.twitter.com/r0RAOdl2vr — Football Away Days (@AwayDays_) April 3, 2022

While emotions always run high in these passionate derby matches, we don’t want to see players put in danger like this.

It’s also meant delays to the game as the stadium staff have had to deal with the broken shards…