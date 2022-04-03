Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich did not hold back when confronting a critical fan on social media on Sunday morning.
The Poland international was on the receiving end of some criticism from a fan who was getting fed up with seeing the Leeds midfielder give the ball away this weekend.
Klich, who was in action on Saturday against Southampton, found a fan had messaged him on Twitter advising him to up his game.
In a brutal response to the Whites’ fan, the midfielder wasted no time in firing back.
Check out the hilarious exchange below:
Fuck off. Bob.
— Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) April 3, 2022