Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich did not hold back when confronting a critical fan on social media on Sunday morning.

The Poland international was on the receiving end of some criticism from a fan who was getting fed up with seeing the Leeds midfielder give the ball away this weekend.

Klich, who was in action on Saturday against Southampton, found a fan had messaged him on Twitter advising him to up his game.

In a brutal response to the Whites’ fan, the midfielder wasted no time in firing back.

Check out the hilarious exchange below:

Fuck off. Bob. — Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) April 3, 2022

