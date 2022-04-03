Leicester City open to selling highly-rated midfielder valued at £45m

Leicester City is reportedly open to sanctioning a surprise summer move for James Maddison.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Ekrem Konur, who has suggested that the Foxes will not stand in the way of the English midfielder should a potential buyer make a suitable offer.

Maddison, 25, has been with Leicester City since he secured a permanent move from Norwich City in 2018 in a deal worth £22.5m.

Since his arrival at the King Power four years ago, the attacking midfielder, who is now valued at £45m (Transfermarkt), has gone on to feature in 159 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 68 goals along the way.

However, with just two years left on his deal, there is now some uncertainty surrounding the 25-year-old’s long-term future.

Although Konur has not expanded on which clubs may look to offer the midfielder a way out of Leicester City, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been heavily linked in the past (Football London).

Speaking last year about how his career is going under Rodgers, as well as his push to become a regular for England, Maddison, as quoted by TalkSPORT, said: “I think I’m probably in the form of my Leicester career to be honest. I think the numbers would suggest that. I’m always looking to improve and get better.

“I’m by no means the perfect footballer or the finished article but the numbers are good and I’m playing with a smile on my face and I’m enjoying my time here. I think we’ve got a good thing going and we’re in a good position in the table.

“The Premier League is so important and we take every game very seriously, every game is so tough so to look at the table and see us right up there is quite a special feeling.”

Regardless of his apparent happiness, these latest reports will undoubtedly come as a concern for fans of the Foxes.