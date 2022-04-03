Arsenal transfer target offers himself to Barcelona, deal could benefit Man City

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona as he makes a move to the Nou Camp his priority for this summer.

The Poland international was recently linked as a surprise target for Arsenal by FourFourTwo, but it looks like he’s pushing to get a move to Barca as his Bayern future remains in doubt, according to Sport.

Lewandowski is one of the finest strikers in world football right now, and would have been a dream replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal, but instead it may be that the pair will be linking up together in La Liga next season.

Arsenal were perhaps always unlikely to be able to attract a big talent like that to the Emirates Stadium, but this move could be good news for another Premier League side.

According to Sport, Barcelona have also been tracking Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland, but it seems Lewandowski might be a more realistic option for them.

This could free up Manchester City to get a deal done for Haaland, according to the report, though Real Madrid are also chasing the Norway international.

City could do with a long-term successor to Sergio Aguero up front, and if Barcelona are out of the running to sign Haaland, then that’s one less rival to worry about for Pep Guardiola’s side.