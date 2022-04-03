Liverpool ace tells Reds he won’t sign new contract as transfer away edges closer

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has reportedly informed the club that he doesn’t want to sign a new contract as he makes progress on a potential transfer to AC Milan.

The Belgium international hasn’t been a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s side for some time now, despite being something of a cult hero at Anfield.

According to Calciomercato, it now looks like Origi has made a decision on his future, informing Liverpool of his desire to leave the club for Milan.

Th 26-year-old could do well at a club like Milan, where he should get more opportunities to play regularly and show what he can do, with Serie A also a good stage for him as it’s slightly less fierce and competitive than the Premier League.

LFC fans may be disappointed to see Origi leave after the tremendous impact he’s had in so many big games down the years, most notably in those famous Champions League semi-final and final wins over Barcelona and Tottenham, respectively.