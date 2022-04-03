Manchester United failures set to cost Cristiano Ronaldo £5million

Manchester United’s failures this season are reportedly set to hit Cristiano Ronaldo hard financially.

The Red Devils are set to make it five seasons in a row without silverware, which means they won’t have to pay some hefty bonuses to star player Ronaldo.

The Portugal international returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer, and the Sun have details on how much extra money he could have made on top of his wages if he’d been able to guide the club back to glory.

Ronaldo could have gained £2.5m from getting United to the Champions League final, while a first league title win since 2013 would have seen him pocket £1.5m, according to the report.

Ronaldo is a very wealthy man as it is, so this shouldn’t be too much of a blow to him really, but it’s sure to hurt his pride after such a successful career.

It’s not often Ronaldo doesn’t end the season with a trophy, but it’s been a hugely disappointing campaign at Man Utd, and one imagines he must be wondering if returning to the club was the right choice.

The 37-year-old has performed well, but the team as a whole have been poor, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked midway through the season and things not improving much under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.