Manchester United could reportedly be set to make sweeping changes to their team this summer, starting with Erik ten Hag coming in as manager.

The Dutch tactician has done fine work at Ajax, and seems to be preparing to take over at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mirror, with a double raid on his current club possibly being lined up.

The report claims Man Utd could bring in Ajax duo Antony and Jurrien Timber this summer if Ten Hag takes over as manager, while other transfer rumours have also been doing the rounds.

Unsurprisingly, Tottenham striker Harry Kane is once again being talked up as a top target for the Red Devils, with ESPN claiming they could try offering Anthony Martial to Spurs to try to get the deal done.

It’s not exactly clear if Ten Hag himself is a huge fan of Kane, but The Athletic have also claimed that the club plan to target the England front-man whoever ends up becoming their new manager.

United also urgently need to strengthen in midfield, so it’s not surprising to see Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans linked with the club by Team Talk.

The Belgium international could be a useful addition to replace Paul Pogba as he nears the end of his contract, while Kane and Anthony would slot in well up front.

Timber looks a promising young talent who may already be good enough to replace the struggling Harry Maguire and form a new-look partnership with Raphael Varane.

Overall, this potential XI for Ten Hag looks very promising, and could help MUFC get closer to being where they want to be again.