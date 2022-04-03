Manchester United managerial candidate Erik ten Hag reportedly has two ideal transfer targets in mind for the job at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman is seemingly keen to raid his current club Ajax for exciting young duo Antony, 22, and Jurrien Timber, 20, if he ends up making the move to Man Utd this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

Ten Hag has done fine work at Ajax with these players, and it seems clear they could make an immediate impact at United, who need more quality in defence and attack this summer.

Brazilian winger Antony has had an outstanding campaign, weighing in with 12 goals and 8 assists so far, and he could be an upgrade on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in that area of the pitch, while Jesse Lingard could need replacing as he is set to be out of contract in the summer.

Timber, meanwhile, is a hugely promising young defender who could be an important option at the back for United after disappointing performances from Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane this season.

Maguire has been particularly poor for much of the campaign, while Varane has been a bit slow to settle in his first season in England, with injury problems not helping.

Ajax must be dreading this summer if they face losing their manager and two of their best players in one go.