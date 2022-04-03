Mesut Ozil wanted in shock move by surprise Championship club

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is being tipped for a potential move back to England.
Ozil, 33, left the Gunners and joined Turkish side Fenerbahce over a year ago.
Since then, he has gone on to feature in 37 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.
However, despite forcing a move to Turkey’s top-flight following a fractured relationship with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, a recent report from TeamTALK has suggested the playmaker is already looking to move on.
One club heavily linked with offering the midfielder a way out is Championship side Hull City, who, with their new Turkish owners and according to these reports, are working to bring Ozil back to England – albeit, it’s second-tier.
Despite these reports, CaughtOffside understands that a move to Hull City will not materialise, with the midfielder more open to joining either Besiktas or Istanbul Basaksehir – both of whom are big admirers.
