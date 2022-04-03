Aston Villa to push for ambitious transfer of star wanted by Manchester United & Arsenal

Aston Villa will make an attempt to sign Kalvin Phillips this summer, with the midfielder emerging as Steven Gerrard’s leading target ahead of next season with Villa prepared to pay a club-record £60 million.

The Birmingham club are looking to bring in at least one new defensive midfielder this summer, according to the Telegraph, and see it as a priority since it has been a problem position for the Villans since their promotion in 2019.

Gerrard wants a player who will ‘screen’ in front of his back-four and move Villa up the pitch, and Phillips possesses all the qualities required.

Villa’s move for Phillips will be complicated, with Leeds determined to keep the talismanic midfielder and their resolve likely to be emboldened by avoiding relegation to the Championship – which the Yorkshire club are currently eight points clear of.

Leeds had been in talks with the 26-year-old over a new contract but those negotiations have stalled, and Villa are ready to make their move at the end of the season.

90min report, that the reason for talks stalling is due to delays by the club, as they focus on securing Premier League safety. Should survival be confirmed, it is expected that Leeds will open talks with the player, who 90min confirmed is also wanted by Arsenal.

The Gunners would do well to land Phillips as an upgrade on the inconsistent Granit Xhaka in midfield, while there are also doubts over Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi after both have been loaned out on multiple occasions.

The Daily Mirror reported during the week, that Phillips is prepared to sign a new contract with Leeds, which will help fend off both Man United and Liverpool, who are also reportedly targeting the midfielder.

The Red Devils are another team in need of shaking things up in midfield, with Paul Pogba heading towards the end of his contract, while the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred have been below-par for some time now.