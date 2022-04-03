Raphinha visibly unhappy with teammate following poor decision vs. Southampton

Leeds United picked up a hugely important point on Saturday after drawing 1-1 against Southampton. However, the Whites could have taken all three points if attacker Dan James had made a better decision during the game.

The Whites, now under the guidance of American manager Jesse Marsch, are looking to secure their top-flight status and although not confirmed yet, this weekend’s point against the Saints certainly offered a massive boost to their chances.

However, one of the game’s biggest talking points came when former Manchester United winger Dan James found himself deep inside the Saints’ box.

Faced with a decision over whether or not to go for goal himself or lay the ball off to teammate Raphinha, the Wales international opted to take a pop shot at his opponents and failed to convert the chance.

Raphinha, who made a bursting run into the box, was spotted fuming at James.

The game’s commentators were heard saying: “If that was my teammate I would be absolutely fuming. You can see Raphinha there. James had three chances to play that pass. You need to make those decisions in the final third.”

