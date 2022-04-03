Real Madrid monitoring 26-year-old Bayern Munich winger

Real Madrid has prioritised the signing of Paris-Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

However, in an effort to reinforce other positions, such as their central and wide midfield areas, Los Blancos are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, who claim Gnabry, 26, has emerged as a summer target for boss Carlo Ancelotti.

MORE: Manchester United failures set to cost Cristiano Ronaldo £5million

Although very much a mainstay in Bayern’s senior first team, the 26-year-old has just 12-months left on his contract and failure to sign an extension would see him eligible to speak to clubs outside of Germany as early as January 2023.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week about the possibility of the winger renewing his deal, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, as quoted by Get Football News Germany, said: “I’m very confident that he’ll stay.

“I think from a football point of view he has everything that he needs. He has a coach that likes him as a person and as a player and he has teammates whom he gets along with very well privately.

“He feels very comfortable here, it’s a matter of talks between the club and the manager but I do believe that we’ll find a solution. He’s a very good player, he’s played outstanding games for us and will continue to do so, so we would all like to keep him here.”

Since joining the Bavarians from Werder Bremen back in 2017, Gnabry has gone on to feature in 163 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to a hugely impressive 101 goals along the way.