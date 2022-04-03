Newcastle United line up £20million transfer bid for Spain international

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to launch a £20million transfer bid for Brighton and Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The Magpies are being strongly linked with the 24-year-old, who has impressed in his time in the Premier League, and who has one cap for the Spanish national team.

Sanchez could be an upgrade on Newcastle’s current options in goal, and £20m could end up being a bargain if they can get a deal done at that price.

Newcastle are sure to keep on strengthening after their new owners helped them bring in Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier in the January transfer window.

Sanchez could be another signing to help take Eddie Howe’s side to the next level next season, as they perhaps threaten the established big six.

