The key moment that appears to have forced Mohamed Salah into U-turn over Liverpool future

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future has been up in the air for some time as the saga over his potential new contract has dragged on and on.

However, we may now finally be nearing a conclusion, and it sounds like it’s going to be extremely good news for Liverpool, with Salah seemingly ready to compromise a bit with his demands.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Egypt international is now closing in on a new deal with the Reds, having seen the affection towards him after recent heartache at international level.

Salah will surely be aware that he has something special at Anfield, and it makes sense not to disrespect the club by asking for anything unrealistic in terms of wages.

The report suggests that the 29-year-old will now accept around £400,000 a week from Liverpool, having previously rejected that, with the desire to pocket more like £500k a week.

Salah appreciates how much his club have consoled him after Egypt failed to qualify for the World Cup, however, and it seems that has played a key role in helping him change his mind.

This is a huge boost for Liverpool, who would have struggled to find a replacement for such a world class talent.