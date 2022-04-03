21-year-old star is now “expected” to join either Tottenham or Arsenal this summer

In-form youngster Djed Spence is now expected to end up sealing a transfer to either Tottenham or Arsenal this summer.

The Middlesbrough defender, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, is one of the top talents in the country at the moment, having shone in the Championship this term.

Spence’s performances have seen him linked with a number of Premier League clubs in the last few months, and it now looks like it’s a two-horse race for his signature, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Tottenham or Arsenal will be Spence’s next club, and one of the north London giants will be bringing in a player who looks like a truly elite talent with a huge future.

Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu to strengthen at right-back last summer, but with Hector Bellerin’s future in doubt, they could do with another option in that position.

Spurs, meanwhile, will surely want an upgrade on Emerson Royal, who has been poor in his first season in north London.