According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur is already making moves ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

One position manager Antonio Conte has identified as being in need of a replacement is the centre-back role.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims Conte is keen to bring in a more ‘natural’ defender to replace Ben Davies, who, in recent times, has been used on the left side of his backline.

Although doing well filling in as a full-back, it is clear that Davies is not really a natural left-sided defender and that has promoted the Londoners to sound out alternative options.

In addition to a new centre-back, Conte is also understood to be keen to sign two new wing-backs and a backup striker for the main man Harry Kane.