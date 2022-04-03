Thomas Tuchel’s lengthy marriage to wife has ended

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has split from his wife Sissi, who began divorce proceedings last week, with friends saying that “all avenues are exhausted” when it comes to hopes of a reconciliation.

Tuchel has been married to his wife, who is a former journalist, for 13-years now and the pair have two daughters together.

Sources told The Mail on Sunday: ‘Sissi and Thomas have tried to avoid splitting but in the end, there was no other way,’

‘It is very sad and now it is all about making sure their daughters are the top priority. Papers were lodged last week to get the divorce under way.’

Sissi gave up her job at the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung to bring up their family and has been with the Chelsea manager through all of his success in Germany, France and England. Sources told The Mail, that the couple are determined to keep the divorce amicable.

‘Sissi is no fool, she isn’t your archetypal footballer’s wife, she is a clever woman,’ said the source

In recent weeks, Tuchel has been facing the fallout from the Government’s sanctions on Roman Abramovich, the club’s Russian oligarch owner, and has been praised for dealing with the situation amicably.

Along with that, the German will now have to deal with this sad situation and let’s hope it all doesn’t become too much for the Chelsea manager, who is doing his best during this rough period in his life.