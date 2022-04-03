Aaron Ramsey has scored his first goal for Rangers in an Old Firm derby that could have a huge impact on the title.

The two Glasgow clubs are fighting once again for the Scottish crown and have just produced an incredibly entertaining first half in which Celtic are leading 2-1.

Rangers took the lead after just three minutes thanks to Ramsey, who is on loan from Juventus until the end of the season, but now trail 2-1 after Tom Rogic and Cameron Cater-Vickers swung the tie back in the Hoop’s favour.

Ramsey’s goal which can be seen below was a well-worked move by the Gers, in which the Welsh international eventually found himself free in the box to slot the ball home with his weaker foot.

??"A breathtaking start to a breathtaking derby! It is absolutely magnificent from start to finish." Here's how @RangersFC took an early lead at Ibrox through Aaron Ramsey? pic.twitter.com/dRK7FnQUqd — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 3, 2022

If the game stays the way it is, Celtic will go six points ahead at the top of the SPL and will be well on their way to regaining the crown they lost last season.