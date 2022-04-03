Video: Ajax’s Dusan Tadic hit with a full cup by rival fans

Ajax’s Dusan Tadic was hit with a full beer cup after scoring a goal in Ajax’s league match with Groningen earlier today. 

Ajax, who are chasing the Eredivisie title, won 3-1 to move four points ahead of PSV in the race but the talking point from the match was Tadic being hit by a full cup after scoring the Dutch champions second from the spot.

As seen in the video below, the Serbian international puts his finger to his lips after scoring, which results in a cup being thrown off the Ajax man.

It is understandable that emotions are running high at football games, but behaviour like this can never be condoned.

