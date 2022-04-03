(Video) Cameraman hilariously falls over following Cresswell’s goal vs. Everton

Everton FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Despite two excellent goals being scored at the London Stadium during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League game between West Ham and Everton, one of the match’s highlights has come from an unlikely source.

Full-back Aaron Cresswell opened the game’s scoring in the first half by rocketing in a superb free-kick.

MORE: Leeds United star brutally shuts down fan with explicit three word response

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal willing to pay €40million asking price for attacker transfer
Video: Jordan Henderson shows why he’s such a great leader before Liverpool’s penalty vs Watford
Birmingham City keen to extend Man United attacker’s loan next season

However, while the English defender was celebrating with fans, one of Sky Sports’ cameramen was spotted trying to keep up with the action before hilariously falling over.

Check out the funny moment below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.