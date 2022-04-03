(Video) West Ham defender fires in stunning free-kick vs. Everton

Everton FC West Ham FC
David Moyes’ West Ham United have taken a first-half lead against Frank Lampard’s struggling Everton.

The Toffees, who came into Sunday afternoon’s Premier League game in London, sat just outside of the relegation zone and would have been desperate to get a result against the surging Hammers.

However, although trying to lift his side, Lampard’s afternoon got off to a rocky start after midfielder Donny van de Beek was forced to withdraw from the Toffees’ starting 11 after picking up an injury during the warm-up.

If that wasn’t bad enough, despite playing quite well, the Merseyside club have found themselves one-nil down after Hammers’ full-back Aaron Cresswell fired in a peach of a free-kick after Michael Keane fouled Michail Antonio.

